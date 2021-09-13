CHURCH HILL - Phyllis Ann Sellers Bishop, 64, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or any time at Lou’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dave Morelock officiating. The burial will follow to Grassy Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cecil White, Tim White, Travis White, Larry Casey, Christopher Akens, and Dempsy Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lynn Hutson and Randy Akens.
To leave an online message for Bishop family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bishop family.