KINGSPORT – Phyllis Ann “Mamaw Biscuit” Davis, 71, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She was born in Wise, VA on May 14, 1952, a daughter of the late Helen Marie (Owens) Hobbs and George Hobbs, Jr. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Guy Davis. She was a member of Gravelly Missionary Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, scrap booking, quilting, cooking and canning.

