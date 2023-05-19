KINGSPORT – Phyllis Ann “Mamaw Biscuit” Davis, 71, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
She was born in Wise, VA on May 14, 1952, a daughter of the late Helen Marie (Owens) Hobbs and George Hobbs, Jr. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Guy Davis. She was a member of Gravelly Missionary Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, scrap booking, quilting, cooking and canning.
Surviving are her children, Melissa Ann Lougas (Eric), Donna Darlene Mars (Donald) and Donnie Guy Davis (Josie); grandchildren, Erika Brooke Lougas, Courtney Brianna Hart (Nick), Khyra MacKenzie Gambrell, Jensen AnnaMarie “Gracie Mae” Davis, LauraBeth Ketron, Dylan Samuel Guy Davis, David Ketron, Gavin Mars and Riley Mars; great-grandchildren, Natalie Nichole, Westyn Vaughn, Courtlyn Anna-Marie Morris; sisters, Fay Livesay, Donnie Sue Hobbs, and Kathy Darlene Hobbs; brother, George Hobbs, III; sister-in-law, Wilma McConnell; step-mother, Phillis Hobbs.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Sunday with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Misty Venett and Landon Bellamy.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hobbs Family Cemetery, Canton Rd, Blackwater, VA. Everyone planning to attend is asked to assemble at 11:00 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
After the graveside service, everyone is welcome to visit at the Cook House, 7088 Canton Rd, Blackwater, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jake Hobbs, KJ Bean, Dylan Davis, Riley Mars, Gavin Mars and David Ketron. Honorary pallbearer will be Westyn Morris assisted by Nick Morris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation @ kidney.org or to American Diabetes Association @ diabetes.org in Phyllis’s memory.