Phyllis Ann (Lazenby) Cannon, age 87, passed away at home after a long battle with kidney disease on Monday, June 12, 2023, with her children by her side.
She was born on January 31, 1936, at her parents’ home on E Street in the Highland area of Kingsport, TN.
She worked at Eastman Kodak until her children were born. Later she was a pharmacy tech at Suburban Drug Store in Lynn Garden and Colonial Heights Pharmacy.
She was a proud member of Blountville High School’s Class of 1954. She enjoyed helping to organize their annual dinner and will sadly miss this year’s 69th reunion.
Phyllis was known for her kindness, generosity and giving spirit. She was the “neighborhood mom” for generations of children in the Bell Ridge community. She served as Homeroom Mother and PTA President at Bell Ridge Elementary for several years, even continuing after her children were in high school. She was affectionally known by many as “Mum”.
She played piano for many years at State Line Baptist Church, where she was a member.
One of her great joys in life was chatting on the phone and keeping up with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lizzie Lazenby; sisters, Mary Barker, Hilda (Buddy) Armstrong and brother, James White.
Survivors include husband, Ivan Cannon; sons, Dave Cannon, Shell Cannon, Frank (Tammy) Cannon; daughter, Cindy Cannon; grandchildren, Jeremy Wiggins, Jessica Wiggins, Whitney Click, Shelley (Wayne) Primeau, Amelia (Tanner) Meade and Abby (Brandon) Riddle; great-grandchildren, Zoe Hall, Xavier Hall, Bryson Hall, Jacob Seaver, Kaleb Seaver, Ayden Primeau, Tarron Meade and Alena Meade; sister, Oleta Howard (age 101) and brother-in-law, Lewis Barker.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd.
Donations can be made in memory of Mum to either the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org .