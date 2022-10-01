Phyllis Ann Jobe Lane Oct 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Phyllis Ann Jobe Lane, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday September 29, 2022, at Holston Manor.Her arrangements may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.comTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phyllis Ann Jobe Lane Kingsport Condolence Arrangement Holston Manor Lord Recommended for you