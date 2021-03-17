Phyllis Ann Hartsock, 69, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at Orchard View Nursing Home.
A visitation will be held at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, on March 18th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with services following, officiated by Rev. Johnny Persinger. Music will be provided by her son-in-law, Steven.
The graveside service will be held on Friday March 19th, at 11 am at the Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Her son and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Everyone planning to attend is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.