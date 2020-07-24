GRAY - Phyllis Ann (Hall) Fitzgerald, 83, Gray, Tennessee, went to sleep and woke up with Jesus on July 21, 2020, while in Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. Fitzgerald was born December 10, 1936, in Fordtown Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harold Dean Fitzgerald, and by her son, Eric Kevin Fitzgerald, Gray; parents, G. B. and Lucy (Zimmerman) Hall and special friends, Paul and Lois Prater both from, Kingsport.
Mrs. Fitzgerald worked tirelessly with her son, Eric, who was hearing impaired, and with others who had speech impediments. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and caring friend. She often gave away special treats of homemade sourdough bread, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods to friends and loved ones. She was a troop leader with the Cub Scouts and the Girl Scouts. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport.
Mrs. Fitzgerald is survived by her daughter, Angyla Dawn (Fitzgerald) Stinson (David), her granddaughter, Lucy Grace Stinson, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brother, Jim Hall; sister, Majana Hall and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many special friends, including Pam (Prater) Schmutzler, Roland Brown, MaryEtta Light (Nashville), the Dennis Robbins Family, and Roger and Robin Barker.
A graveside service will be conducted at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, Monday, July 27, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Roland Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Dennis Robbins, Chris Robbins and Cody Robbins, all from Gray, Roger Barker, Telford, Greg Rose, Piney Flats and David Cates, Kingsport. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Fitzgerald, Jonesboro, Ron Briggs, Gray and Jay Light, Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Phyllis Ann (Hall) Fitzgerald.