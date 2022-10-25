Phyllis Ann Fletcher Oct 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Phyllis Ann Fletcher, age 79, of Church Hill passed away Sunday (10/23/22).Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Condolence Hill Sell Phyllis Ann Fletcher Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you