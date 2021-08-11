KINGSPORT - Phyllis Ann Fish Smith, 82, of Kingsport, rested in the arms of Jesus on August 10, 2021.
Phyllis was born in Kingsport on August 7, 1939, to the late Edsel and Blanch Compton Fish. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Phyllis attended Bays Mountain Baptist Church and retired from cosmetology with over 30 years of service. She loved her family and she loved working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey E. Smith; son, Virgil A. Smith; siblings, Roy Fish, Ray Fish, and Joann Lawson.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Rhonda Flanary (Scott); grandchildren, Sonya Flanary, Joseph Smith (Amber) and Sheena Wilson (Jared); great-grandchildren, Braylen Horton; sister, Patsy Fish Wallace; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Friday, August 13, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Phyllis’ Life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to Linda Coates at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center for the kindness, care and compassion shown to Phyllis and also to the family.
