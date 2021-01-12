MOUNT CARMEL - Phyllis Ann Davis, age 71 of Mount Carmel, Tn passed away on January 8, 2021.
She was an ICU nurse for more than 20 years. Phyllis loved collecting dolls and gardening in her roses.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Monnie Davis; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; and son, Christopher Todd Castle.
She was survived by her sister, Betty Jean Young; brother, J.R. Davis; special grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Castle; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 15 from 12pm until 2pm at Trinity Memorial with a graveside service following in Church Hill Memorial Gardens at 3pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Davis family.