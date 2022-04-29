Phyllis Ann Cassell , 84, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1937 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late Ezra and Lois Wampler. Phyllis retired from the Kingsport Press after more than 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church and after her husband’s death became an active member of Gravelly Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family, she especially enjoyed seeing and hearing about her grandchildren. She loved her church and her church family. Phyllis had a servant’s heart and loved working in the church kitchen, Vacation Bible School, in the food pantry, and with the Women On Mission. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cassell; son, Jeffrey Cassell, granddaughter, Alicia Cassell, sister, Karen Dockery, brothers, Max and Harry Hillman.
Surviving are her loving son, Michael Cassell and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jeremy Cassell and Megan, Leslie Mullins and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Asaya Cassell, Chloe, Clara, Chyler, and Coda Mullins; sister, Lyndell Greear and Joseph; special nephew, Joey Greear and Leslie; along with several other nieces, nephews, and close cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm in the chapel with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Tim Peters, Terry Anderson, Gary Gott, Mackenzie Baker, Joey Greear, and Hunter Mullins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Bruce Hensley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To express condolecnces to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Cassell family.