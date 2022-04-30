Phyllis Ann Cassell , 84, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm in the chapel with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Tim Peters, Terry Anderson, Gary Gott, Mackenzie Baker, Joey Greear, and Hunter Mullins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Bruce Hensley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To express condolecnces to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Cassell family.