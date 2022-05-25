KINGSPORT - Phyllis A. Wright, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home while in hospice care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Horne officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 pm Thursday for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice Care, Tabitha, her nurse Vera and her caregiver Tammy.
