KINGSPORT - Phyllis A. Wright, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home while in hospice care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dora Alley.
Surviving are her husband, Andrew Wright; brothers, Troy Alley and wife Loraine, Orbin Alley and wife Joyce; her children, Tressa Wright, Lisa Ketron and husband David, Tracy Morgan and husband Bob, and David Wright; grandchildren, Justin Wright, Dakota Ketron, Autumn Wright and David Wright.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Horne officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 pm Thursday for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice Care, Tabitha, her nurse Vera and her caregiver Tammy.
