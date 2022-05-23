KINGSPORT- Phyllis A. Wright, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: May 23, 2022 @ 3:55 pm
