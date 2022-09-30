Phyllis A. Lane Sep 30, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Phyllis A. Lane, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holston Manor.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Phyllis A. Lane Hill Oak Recommended for you