KINGSPORT - Phillip Wills, 72, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born May 1, 1951, in Richcreek, VA to the late Jess and Lorrayne Ramsey Wills.
Phillip was a loving, caring and giving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who sincerely loved his family.
He was a committed Christian and member of Freedom Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Phillip enjoyed traveling in his RV, planting his garden, mowing hay, and working with heavy equipment and tractors. His favorite past-time was “riding around” with his son, Allen.
Phillip worked at Prilman & Pace for fifteen years and retired from Haren Construction Company following thirty-five years of service.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Wills; sisters, Linda Meadows and Wilma Page.
Those left to cherish Philip’s memory are his wife, Betty Wills; children, Allen Hood, Vickie Ketron and Shelly Bell, Stacey Dickerson; grandchildren, Alisha Perkins, Jonathan Hood, Aaron Hood, Alyssa Inge and Wyatt Dickerson; five great-grandchildren and “one on the way”; siblings, Ronnie Wills (Vaundlena), Todd Wills (Tammy) and Dane Wills (Deana); “special princess”, Cara Perkins; best friend, Kelly; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 2, 2023, 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sam Murray officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those serving as pallbearers, Allen Hood, Jonathan Hood, Ryan Anderson, Justin Perkins, Isaiah Sloan and Jody Wills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 401 West Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the I.C.U. medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Phillip Wills and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
