KINGSPORT – Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. 50 of Kingsport, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following complications from diabetes and heart disease.
The family will receive friends from 12 -2 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park (Garden of the Good Shepherd) with memories being shared by the family. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hoard family.