KINGSPORT – Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. 50 of Kingsport, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following complications from diabetes and heart disease.
He was born in Kingsport, had lived in Johnson City for several years before returning to Kingsport. Sherman was an over-the-road truck driver, having had to retire due to his health. He was a Christian and loved the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Sherman Hoard, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Eldridge W. Lyons and Sally E. Long Lyons; paternal grandparents, Rev. William Hoard and Nellie Brice Hoard.
Sherman is survived by his mother, Linda Lyons Hoard; his companion of 30 years, Michelle Hurley; son, Tyler Hoard; grandsons, Bryson Hoard and Kaden Baker; sister, Selina “Smuggs” Hamilton; brother, Sir Walter Scotty
Hoard; aunts, Jeanette Maxwell and Doreatha Charles (Carroll); uncle, Andrew Roger Hoard; also, a niece, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 -2 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park (Garden of the Good Shepherd) with memories being shared by the family. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hoard family.