KINGSPORT - Phil Bowery, 88, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at NHC in Kingsport. He was born and had lived all his life in this area. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He was an active member of Fordtown Baptist Church and retired from Eastman Kodak after 32 years of service. Phillip was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He cherished time with his family and occupying his time on the farm.

Mr. Bowery was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Iva G. Bowery; two sisters, Bobbie Ruth Gilbert and Wilma Martin; and one brother, Gary Bowery.

