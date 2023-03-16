KINGSPORT - Phil Bowery, 88, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at NHC in Kingsport. He was born and had lived all his life in this area. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He was an active member of Fordtown Baptist Church and retired from Eastman Kodak after 32 years of service. Phillip was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He cherished time with his family and occupying his time on the farm.
Mr. Bowery was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Iva G. Bowery; two sisters, Bobbie Ruth Gilbert and Wilma Martin; and one brother, Gary Bowery.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Bowery; daughter Kelly Smith and husband Keith; two grandchildren, Stephanie Lunsford and husband Bobby, and Jessica Medlin and husband Cody; six great-grandchildren, Brayden Lunsford, Cole Medlin, Leighton Lunsford, Owen Medlin, Aubrey Lunsford and Ella Medlin, and several nieces and nephews.
The Bowery family will host a visitation on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Brother Bryan Moore officiating. Graveside services will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Everlasting Life with Military Honors presented by American Legion Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Bobby Lunsford, Cody Medlin, Tony Bowery, Mike Almany, Danny Almany, Jimmy Hensley and Mike Bowman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Martin, Danny Martin, Dickie Gilbert, Tom Calloway, Tony Glass, Gerald Gray, and Men of Fordtown Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fordtown Baptist Church, 444 Old Fordtown Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Special thanks should go to the staffs of NHC and Caris Hospice for their attentiveness and professionalism during Phil’s decline.
