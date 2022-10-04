FALL BRANCH - Phillip Lee Clark, 80 of Fall Branch passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022.
He was born on April 23, 1942, in Osaka, Virginia to the late Owen and Martha Clark.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by brothers, Denver Clark, Charles D. “Tub” Clark and Owen E. “Spider” Clark, Jr.
Those left to cherish Phillip’s memory are his devoted wife of 55 years, Janice Cross Clark; daughter, Missy Clark (Beth Trent); son, Phil Clark, Jr. (Brenda); grandchildren, Sydnie Parmer (Jason), Dylan Clark and Trey Clark; great-grandson, Jackson Royal Parmer; step-son, Timmy Hett (Cierra); step-grandchildren, Owen and Addie Hett; sister, Doris Sharrett; special nephew, Chuck Clark (Kelli) and special niece, Krystal Sharrett.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Mike Owens officiating.
A Military Committal Entombment Service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Blake, Avalon Hospice and special friends, Tracy Hartsock and Tabitha Bledsoe.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Phillip Lee Clark and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
