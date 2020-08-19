ROGERSVILLE - Phillip "Eddie" Eidson, age 73, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday at McKinney Cemetery.
