ROGERSVILLE - Phillip "Eddie" Eidson, age 73, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. He was retired from TRW. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Newman Eidson; parents, James C. and Stella Anderson Eidson and sister, Deloris Kenner.
Survivors include his son, Jason E Eidson and wife, Mindy of Rogersville and two grandchildren, Chase and Chloe Eidson, both of Rogersville; a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday at McKinney Cemetery.
