Phillip Curtis Ricker, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Brenda and family by his side on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with a long period of declining health. He was born February 13, 1943 to Phillip Curtis (Curt) and Helen Ruth (Yost) Ricker in St. Charles, Virginia. Phillip was 17 when he was saved.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Brenda Moore Ricker of 58 years, brothers: Thomas (Jeannie), Daniel (Sharon), sisters: Sue Ricker Chandler and Lucy (Barry) Rogers, sisters-in-law: Judy Holman, Betty Carter and Kathy (Rick) Napier, several nieces and nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis Kempton and infant sister, Wilma Jean Ricker; grandparents, Aden and Liza Jane Ricker and Lonnie and Fanny Chandler Yost.
Phillip was a U. S. Army Airborne veteran, serving from 1962-1965 earning a Combat Infantry Badge and Purple Heart. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran organization.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, Tennessee and James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Ricker family during this difficult time.