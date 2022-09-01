Phillip Clay Gardner Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Phillip Clay Gardner, 68 of Hiltons, VA, went to be with Lord Thursday, September 1, 2022 , after a long battle with cancer.Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Gardner family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phillip Clay Gardner Va. Funeral Home Funeral Weber City Arrangement Battle Recommended for you