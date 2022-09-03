HILTONS, VA – Phillip Clay Gardner, age 68 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

He was born in Bristol, VA on May 5, 1954 and was the son of the late Harrie Gardner and Mary Gilley Gardner. In addition to his parents Phillip was also preceded in death by his brothers, Don Gardner and Ewell Gardner. He was hopelessly devoted to his grandchildren and attended Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church.

