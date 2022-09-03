HILTONS, VA – Phillip Clay Gardner, age 68 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
He was born in Bristol, VA on May 5, 1954 and was the son of the late Harrie Gardner and Mary Gilley Gardner. In addition to his parents Phillip was also preceded in death by his brothers, Don Gardner and Ewell Gardner. He was hopelessly devoted to his grandchildren and attended Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gardner is survived by his wife, Teresa Camper Gardner; sons, Levi Gardner (Taylor), Zachary Gardner (Erica) and Tyler Gardner (Hannah); grandchildren, Eleanor Gardner and Theo Gardner; sisters, Lois Hurley and Peggy Bays (Don); brothers, Arthur “Gale” Gardner, Jack Gardner, Jim Gardner (Nancy) and Tony Gardner (Jennie), several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Randy Mutter and Pastor Gary Adkins officiating.
Music will be provided by Dale Jett and Oscar Harris.
Graveside services will he held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Those attending are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 10:30 AM.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Gardner and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memorials Processing, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959)
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the medical staff of Wilcox Hall.