Phillip Bradley Dowdy, 82, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
Phillip was a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and attended Clinch Valley College. He worked 27 years as a Mine Electrician at Island Creek Coal Company. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wise. Growing up he worked alongside his parents in the Pandowdy Brand Apple Business. He will be remembered for his love of sports and cheering on his local sports teams. He will also be remembered by his jolly personality and his big smile to match his personality.
Phillip was the son of the late Allen E. Dowdy, Sr. and Mary O. Dowdy. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Allen E. Dowdy, Jr.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jewel Hamilton Dowdy; a sister, Orpha Dowdy Chandler; two sons and one daughter, James Allen Dowdy and wife Valerie, Phillip Bradley Dowdy, II and Jennifer Dowdy Gonzalez and husband Robert; grandchildren, Ashley, Shaun, Cassandra, Ethan, Graeme, Jennifer, Michaela, Peyton, Nicholas, Cayse, Robby, Taylor, Zachary and Johnathan; special nephew, Troy E. Chandler II; special niece, Cassie Smith; many other nephews, nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.