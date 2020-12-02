KINGSPORT - Phillip Alan Bell, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Phillip graduated from Ketron High School and also studied at Northeast State and East Tennessee State University. He studied computer coding and graphic designing. Philip enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family that he loved so dearly.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Judge and Phyllis Bell.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons Jason Bell, Jessee Bell, and Jeffrey Dean; Sisters Peggy Meeks and Sherry Boling; one brother Chuck Bell; a host of family and friends; And his faithful friend ” Mayhem the cat.”
A celebration of life and visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Center on Thursday, December 3rd, from 5 pm to 7 pm.