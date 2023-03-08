KINGSPORT - Phil Stephen Hughes, 78, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2023 at the Wexford House. He was born to the late Henry Ballard and Vivian (Ferguson) Hughes in Russell County, VA.
Phil was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was the owner of Phil Hughes Optician.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly D. Harrison; grandson, Stacy Gibson; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jan Goebel; and four nieces.
The Hughes family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Barney Fields will officiate a Graveside Service following the Visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
The Hughes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of In-Home Care.
Those who prefer donations in lieu of flowers, the Hughes family has requested that donations be made in Phil’s memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 1, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hughes family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081