KINGSPORT - Phil Stephen Hughes, 78, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2023 at the Wexford House. He was born to the late Henry Ballard and Vivian (Ferguson) Hughes in Russell County, VA.

Phil was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was the owner of Phil Hughes Optician.

