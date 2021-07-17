CHURCH HILL – Phil Stanley Bradshaw, 73, passed to his heavenly home on July 15, 2021.
Phil developed a love for country music at an early age and became a well-known musician in this area playing with family and friends. He drove a tractor-trailer across this great country for 42 years before retiring.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Ada, infant brother, brother, Terry Bradshaw; sister, Jan Housewright and special uncle, Harold Bradshaw.
Phil is survived by his wife, Robin; 2 sons, Christopher and Jason Bradshaw; two step sons, Matthew (Tina) and Michael Moore; 3 grandchildren, father, Charlie Bradshaw; sister Cathy Moffitt (Butch), brother, Gene Bradshaw (Linda); brother-in-law, Scottie Housewright; several nieces and nephews, and his little buddy Otis.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Morelock officiating.
Thank you to Church Hill Senior Citizens and his graduating class for keeping him busy after retirement. He loved you all dearly. Also, his special music making buddies who he called “The Boys”. You made his life complete.
