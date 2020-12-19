DUFFIELD, VA - Phil (Wishbone) Bishop, 71, of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
He was born in Sullivan county, TN on May 31, 1949 to the late Dewey Clint and Lula Mae (Stacy) Bishop.
He worked at Eastman Chemical Company for 32 years before retiring in 2001. He worked as an operator and lab technician in Tenite Division where he was lovingly referred to by all his coworkers as “Wishbone”.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory; daughter, Jennifer Conway and husband Paul; sons, Matthew Bishop and wife Vickie, Jason Bishop; brothers, Gary Bishop, Bobby Stacy and wife Phyllis; grandchildren, Isaiah Bishop, Evan Bishop, Adrian Barbee and husband Jordan, Preston Conway, Lyndsey Conway; nieces, Teresa Jolly, Brenda Riffle; one great niece; two great nephews; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at his residence. For directions call Matt Bishop at 423-967-5560.
The family requests everyone follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask while visiting.
An online guest register is available for the Bishop family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Phillip Bishop.