Peter Matthew Cooke Mar 11, 2021

FRANKLIN - Peter Matthew Cooke, 48, of Franklin, TN passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.