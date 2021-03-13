FRANKLIN, TN - Peter Matthew Cooke, resident of Franklin, TN was born on August 19, 1972, in Burlington, VT to parents, Alan and Hildegard Cooke. He was their youngest son. Peter's siblings are Suzanne (Asad Bananas) Brewster, Martina (Charles) Lemieux and Jeff Cooke. He was a devoted son and brother. Peter also has several nieces, nephews and a great niece in Vermont.
Peter was husband to Kelly Cooke and father to three amazing boys, Reed, Jackson and Baylor. They are members of Rolling Hills Church.
Peter graduated from South Burlington High School in 1990. He knew as a 7th grader that he wanted to attend Penn State University. Peter realized that dream graduating in 1995 from Penn State.
Peter was Senior Hospital Surgical Representative for Allergen. He was an avid sports fan with special interest in football, hockey, golf and skiing.
Peter suddenly passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr. Marvin Cameron will officiate.
A Memorial Service will be held in Franklin, TN at a later date.
