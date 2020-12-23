Peter J. Robinson Dec 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peter J. Robinson, 59, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Robinson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Peter J. Robinson Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.