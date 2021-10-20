ERWIN- Peter Francis Buchanan, age 80, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Mr. Buchanan was born in Wau, New Guinea and was a native of Australia. Peter is a son of the late Francis Edwin Buchanan and the late Phyllis Mae (Coleman) Buchanan Wilson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. Peter was of the Episcopal faith and attended Fishery Community Church. He loved working on antique cars, motorcycles, aviation and flying airplanes. He was a “Jack of All Trades”. In addition to his parents, Peter is preceded in death by his step-father, Ray Wilson.
Peter Francis Buchanan leaves behind to cherish his memory, Wife of 58 years: Shirley Ann (Smith) Buchanan; Children: Tim Buchanan and wife, Carolyn, Jeff Buchanan and wife, Jill, Julie Pryputniewicz and husband, David; Grandchildren: Hayley Buchanan Woodard, Lila Buchanan, Lydia Buchanan, Wes Buchanan, Edwin Pryputniewicz, and Vincent Pryputniewicz; Great Grandchildren: Lukas Woodard and Willow Woodard.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Chakrabarty and staff and also to Ballad Hospice.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Peter Francis Buchanan in a committal service to be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 under the Mausoleum Portico at Evergreen Cemetery, with seating available. Pastor Art Gibson will officiate. Those who wish to attend the committal service, should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 11:50 AM. Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Buchanan, Jeff Buchanan, Wes Buchanan, David Pryputniewicz, Charles McNabb, and Larry Norris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Peter’s name to Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
