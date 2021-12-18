KINGSPORT - Pete Vermillion, age 55 of Kingsport, entered eternal rest surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 16, 2021 following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on May 8, 1966, a son of the late Fred and Barbara Vermillion, and had resided in this area his entire life. He was a carpenter and of the Baptist faith. Pete will be remembered as a loving and devoted companion of 34 years, dad, papaw, brother and friend who loved to coon hunt, drive, going on vacation and spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Nick Collins, and Liz and Oscar Vermillion; and sister, Brenda Vermillion.
Pete is survived by his companion of 34 years, Tonya; 2 daughters, Brittany Vermillion and Jonathan, and Summer Vermillion and Hunter; twin sons, Houstin and Austin Vermillion; 3 grandchildren, Bradly, Landon and Gracelynn; mother, Barbara Byers (Harold); sister, Patricia Collins; brothers, Terry Vermillion (Amy); special uncle, Suel Collins and wife, Belle; mother-in-law, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Karen; brother-in-law, Johnny; special friends, Ronnie Rines and Johnny Hilton; special nephew, Dylan Rines; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The funeral service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home on Monday at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ed Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.