Pete Leonard Dykes, 92, passed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Pete was born on May 19, 1929, in Fall Branch, TN to the late Blaine and Tabitha Dykes. Pete was a charter member of Mafair United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He established and published “The Post” from 1963 until 2016 and the “Daily News of Kingsport” from 1971 until 2016, which he ran with his son, Steve. He enjoyed writing books about historical events in the local area, many of which were included in the Pug Potter Series. He also authored several other books about actual local events and ghost stories in our region. Pete performed with the Appalachian Chorus, and he was a member of the quartet, “Four Old Parts”. He also performed with the “Sunshine Trio”, entertaining at area nursing homes. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, Pete was also preceded in death by son, Mark Leonard Dykes; daughter, Christanya Dykes; two brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish Pete’s memory are his loving wife of 73 years, Dorothy Dykes; son, Steve Dykes and wife, Freddie Kay; grandchildren; Juliana Kay Dykes and Steven Joseph Dykes; great-grandchildren, Tristan Richardson and Logan Richardson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN, 37664.
