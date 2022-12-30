Perry Taylor Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Perry Taylor 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30,2022. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Perry Taylor Arrangement Lord Recommended for you