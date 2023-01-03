Kingsport – Perry Lee Taylor, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Hiltons, VA and lived most of his life in Kingsport. He attended Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hester McMurray Taylor; brothers, Ed Taylor, Earl Taylor and Virgil Taylor; sister, Beulah Blizzard.

