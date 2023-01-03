Kingsport – Perry Lee Taylor, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Hiltons, VA and lived most of his life in Kingsport. He attended Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hester McMurray Taylor; brothers, Ed Taylor, Earl Taylor and Virgil Taylor; sister, Beulah Blizzard.
Perry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Morelock Taylor; daughter, Sharon Bolus (John); sons, Jerry Taylor (Tina) and Tony Taylor (Melissa); grandchildren, Brandon Taylor (Rachel), Alyssa Styles (Casey) and Jordan Taylor (Heather); great-grandchildren, Peyton Taylor, Emma Styles, Walker Styles and Wyatt Styles; sister, Ruth Cole (Jim); several special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rex McMurray officiating. A eulogy will be given by Pastor Wayne Morelock. Music will be provided by The McMurray Brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Bolus, Casey Styles, Chris Morelock, Johnny Morelock, Richie Taylor, Billy Carter and Ralph Flangan. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Taylor, Jordan Taylor and Peyton Taylor. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice (Isaac and Dusty).