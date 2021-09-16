Perry Fink, 53, passed away at his home from Covid-19, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born in Kingsport and lived in this area his entire life. Perry was a heavy equipment operator and worked at American Environmental.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Helen Fink.
Left to cherish his memories is his friend and mate of 32 years, Amy Hartsock; daughter, Brea Hartsock and fiancé Nico Cobick; sister, Lisa Rhinhart; nephew Jared Rhinhart; father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Joyce Hartsock; several special cousins; and many many friends and loved by all.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Tim Nelson officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
