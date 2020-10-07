CHURCH HILL – Perry Edward “Edd” Bruner, 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a hard fight from 2 bouts of cancer, COPD, and several rounds of pneumonia.
Edd was born on April 17, 1941 to Alice Henry and Jesse T. Bruner, Sr. He served his country in the Army 1964-1968 in France and Germany. He worked for Kroger for 27 years in Harlan, KY, Norton, VA, Johnson City, TN, and Kingsport, TN among other places. Edd attended Mt. View Baptist Church of Church Hill. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and played softball on leagues. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Rogersville, TN. Edd was a wonderful husband and father.
In addition of his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby, nephew, Bobby Wines.
Edd is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sheena Bruner; sons, Cody Bruner (Robin Philips Bruner) and Gregory Lynn Bruner (Leslie Davis Bruner) all of Church Hill; grandchildren, Casey Davis of Philadelphia, PA and Taylor Madison Bruner of Church Hill; great grandchild, Octavia Bruner of Church Hill; brother, J.T. Bruner of Church Hill; sisters, Sally Parton (Bill) and Dorothy Browning (Jerry); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Ballad Health Hospice, and the VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.