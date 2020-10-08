CHURCH HILL – Perry Edward “Edd” Bruner, 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a hard fight from 2 bouts of cancer, COPD, and several rounds of pneumonia.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Ballad Health Hospice, and the VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.