ROGERSVILLE - Perry D. Davis, age 84, of Rogersville, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. He was the son of the late Jess M. Davis and Velvo Price Davis. Perry retired after 30 years at Dodge Reliance Electric. He also worked for American Enka Corporation for nearly 10 years.

In the early 60’s; Perry, his Dad, Elmer McBrayer and others started Lake View Fire Department. In 1974 Perry moved to Rogersville where he joined the Fire Department and had 30+ years of service. He was a member of Choptac Baptist Church and attended Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville, TN.

