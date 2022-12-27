ROGERSVILLE - Perry D. Davis, age 84, of Rogersville, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. He was the son of the late Jess M. Davis and Velvo Price Davis. Perry retired after 30 years at Dodge Reliance Electric. He also worked for American Enka Corporation for nearly 10 years.
In the early 60’s; Perry, his Dad, Elmer McBrayer and others started Lake View Fire Department. In 1974 Perry moved to Rogersville where he joined the Fire Department and had 30+ years of service. He was a member of Choptac Baptist Church and attended Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville, TN.
Perry enjoyed working, camping and spending a lot of his time at the lake. He was a very loving, gentle natured man who loved his wife and family more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Coy Davis, Roy Davis and Frankie Davis and sister, Juanita Spivey.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Hoard Davis, of the home; niece, Mary Alice Nifdener, of Kingsport; nephews, Tim Davis (Leeann), of Gray and Myers Davis (Susan), of Schererville, IN; very close friends and neighbors, Jeff and Julie Turnmire, of Rogersville and “special Great Granddaughter”, Ava Morgan, of Rogersville.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Perry D. Davis will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Hope Community Church, Surgoinsville, TN with Pastor Rip Knoble and Pastor Boe Beach officiating.
A private inurnment service will be held in the Highlands Cemetery, Rogersville, TN.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Rip Knoble, Pastor Boe Beach and Amedysis Hospice for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.