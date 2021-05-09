KINGSPORT - Perley A. Epps, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Ruth Epps; daughter, Tina Jeffers; granddaughter, Whitney Jeffers; brothers, Robert Phillips and Jerry Epps; sister, Minnie Manis; mother-in-law, Zella Roberts and father-in-law, John A. Roberts.
Born in Kingsport, he was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church. He loved to be in church and worshiping the Lord.
Perley was a truck driver, working for several trucking companies thru the years, and retiring from Milan Express with an award of logging 1 million safe miles and working on 2 million miles. Perley was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and a friend to many.
He loved spending time with his family, camping, and riding his motorcycle, which he was a member of the Apostolic Motorcycle Ministry of AZUSA Street Riders. His presence will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Perley’s memory include the love of his life and wife for 60 years, Phyllis (Roberts) Epps; daughters Tamara (Mark) Christian, Myra (Brian) Gray, Beth (Lynn) Keys; ten grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Bethel Apostolic Church; funeral services will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Donnie Tipton officiating.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of David.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Abraham (Tim) Roberts, Dustin Sutherland, Jacob Roberts, Austin Gray, Preston Jeffers, Jordan Jeffers, Chris Harrell and Brandon Lynch.
Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Miranda Harrell, Christina Lynch, and Brittany Sutherland.
Online condolences may be made to the Epps family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.