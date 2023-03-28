CHURCH HILL - Percy E. “Sonny” Wininger, 84, of Church Hill passed away on March 18, 2023 at Baysmont House following a brief illness. He was one of fourteen children born to the late William Tom and Pauline (Pennington) Wininger. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Sonny served his country in the Army as a helicopter mechanic in Germany. Afterward he earned a Bachelors degree in chemistry by attending night school for eleven years while working for Eastman Chemical Company. He retired from Eastman as a chemist in 1995. Sonny was an avid long-distance runner and competed in numerous marathons including the Boston Marathon. He also enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jo, daughter Sue Wolfe (Gary), and son John Wininger; grandchildren Merrick Wininger (Jerica), Greta Hyder, and Ryan Wolfe (Rose); five great-grandchildren and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Jon Rogers officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.