CHURCH HILL - Percy E. “Sonny” Wininger, 84, of Church Hill passed away on March 18, 2023 at Baysmont House following a brief illness. He was one of fourteen children born to the late William Tom and Pauline (Pennington) Wininger. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Sonny served his country in the Army as a helicopter mechanic in Germany. Afterward he earned a Bachelors degree in chemistry by attending night school for eleven years while working for Eastman Chemical Company. He retired from Eastman as a chemist in 1995. Sonny was an avid long-distance runner and competed in numerous marathons including the Boston Marathon. He also enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

