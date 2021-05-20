BIG STONE GAP, VA - Percy Doyle Sturgill, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18th after a lengthy illness. He was a husband, dad, papaw, and gramps to his 4 great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Stevens Church of God and a Staff Member of Sturgill Funeral Homes Wise and Coeburn for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack, and Rosie Sturgill. Sisters: Theoma Sturgill, and Pearl Messer. Brothers: Dewey, Willie, Roy, Ralph, Rev. Glenn, Kenneth, Junior and Charles Sturgill.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Betty Messer Sturgill. Son Wayne (Ikey) Sturgill and wife Rhonda of Big Stone Gap. Grandsons Brandon Sturgill and wife Ashley of Deep Springs, Brad Sturgill and wife Kendra of Luttrell, TN. 4 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly Wyatt, Rhett, Jaxon, and Miss Piper Sturgill. Sister Ruby Williams of Norton. Brothers, Marvin (Betty Lou) Sturgill of Norton VA, John Paul (June) Sturgill of Norton, VA, and Kim (Gilda)Sturgill of Duffield. Lifelong family and friend Buford G. (Mary) Sturgill of Wise; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 21, 2021 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Cliff Bowman officiating. We will be following State Mandated Social Distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be furnished by the funeral home or family.
Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.