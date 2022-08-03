KINGSPORT - Penny Renee McMillian, 54, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, with her family by her side.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

