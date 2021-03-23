JONESVILLE, VA - Penny Clifton Marcum, age 65, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Penny was retired from Lee County Head Start after 35 years of service. She was a very faithful person and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She loved farming and being at the lake. She loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Pauline (Spangler) Clifton; husband, Dennis Marcum; grandson, Grayson Marcum and father-in-law, Chester B. Marcum.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Mike Paul) Willis of Dryden; sons, Jason (Regina) Marcum of Jonesville, VA and Matthew (Mary Helen) Marcum of Rose Hill, VA; sister, Linda (Clarence) Stafford of Jonesville, VA; mother-in-law, Caressie Marcum; grandchildren, Chloe, Madi, Kynslee, Owen, Huntlie and Heidi Marcum, Erricka (Derek) Starnes, Kalli Marcum, Hayden Marcum, Harley, Kaylee and Landon Marcum; two great grandchildren, Mia and Bennett Starnes; many close friends, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Marcum Cemetery with Fred Kagle and K.J. Zumbrum officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jason, Matthew and Michael Willis, Owen, Hayden and Landon Marcum, Jacob Zumbrum, and Jakob Cole.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Marcum family.