Loving husband and father, Pelican Bill Siegler passed into his heavenly reward on Tuesday, October 11 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Bill struggled for three years with cancer and the Lord decided he had suffered enough.

He was born in Spartanburg, NC in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr and Mrs. William Siegler, SR.

