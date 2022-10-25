Loving husband and father, Pelican Bill Siegler passed into his heavenly reward on Tuesday, October 11 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Bill struggled for three years with cancer and the Lord decided he had suffered enough.
He was born in Spartanburg, NC in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr and Mrs. William Siegler, SR.
After graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology, Bill went on to a 30-year career as a professional commercial photographer in New York. Following his retirement from photography, Bill studied and was registered as a tax professional and investment agent. In 2007 Bill and Lisa moved to Kingsport and his business, The Pelican Financial Group came with them.
Bill had many interests. Orchids and gardening were his main pleasures. He enjoyed painting and doing building projects around his home. At the age of 12 he started collecting stamps and was intrigued by the many variations from around the world. He also had a great interest in coins. Artwork and history were also among his passions.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa of 47 years and daughter Alexis of Fall Branch. Bill counted it a blessing to have worked in volunteer organizations including the Gideons, and Optimist International. While in New York, Bill was the state governor of the Optimist organization and worked tirelessly to help kids realize their potential. Optimist Clubs around the world encourage growth and development of young people through a wide variety of projects. With the Gideons, Bill attended many distributions and events highlighting the ministry. While doing all this activity he and Lisa traveled and made many friends. Both organizations helped him shine with his big heart.
At this time there is no service planned. In lieu of flowers, donations for Gideon bibles would be appreciated. Gideon donations can be sent to PO Box 3217, Kingsport, TN 37664 for the East Camp of Gideons.
A special thank you to the Crawford Funeral Home in Nashville, TN for attending to the details of his passing.