“Welcome Home”
KINGSPORT - Peggy West, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those attending graveside services are asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
Pallbearers will be Matt Banks, Marcus Orfield, Jeremy Honeycutt, Josh Grindstaff, Nathan Bachman, and Jeremy Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Wally Crawford and Lynn Crawford.
