“Welcome Home”
KINGSPORT - Peggy West, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Elizabethton, TN, on December 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Dan and Sula Cornett. She has resided in this area for the last 38 years. She graduated from Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University. Peggy retired from the VA Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith. Peggy will be remembered as a loving and devoted companion, mother, granny, and friend who loved to talk, dance, and sing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sylvesta Nidiffer; and two brothers, J.M. Cornett and Bill Cornett.
Peggy is survived by her loving companion of 38 and ½ years, Walter “Poppie” Crawford (the love of her life); children, Sherry Hicks, Margaret and Larry Ryans, Bob and Vicki Orfield, Billie Grindstaff, Danny West, Cindy and Doug Crawford, Jo Phillips, and Jamey West; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friend and singer, Gerald Sweatman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those attending graveside services are asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
Pallbearers will be Matt Banks, Marcus Orfield, Jeremy Honeycutt, Josh Grindstaff, Nathan Bachman, and Jeremy Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Wally Crawford and Lynn Crawford.
